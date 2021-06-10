State police looking for missing Pennsylvania man

ROME TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in locating an at-risk individual who went missing on Wednesday in Bradford County.

83-year-old Gene Miller was last seen in Rome Township around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Miller was last seen wearing a black jacket with blue jeans driving a brown 2009 Buick Lucerne with Pennsylvania license plate HCP8816.

Police say Miller may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.