State Police looking for missing teen in Broome County

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police at Binghamton are searching for 17-year-old Brooke L. Irish, who was last seen on Nov. 8, 2020 in the town of Chenango.
State Police say Irish lives in the Auburn area but was visiting family in the town of Chenango. She is not familiar with the area and her family does not believe she has friends in the area. She also does not have a cell phone with her.
Irish is described as a white female, 5 foot 1 inch tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, cropped leggings with a design that has plaid and cherries on them, she may not be wearing shoes.
If you have any information contact New York State Police at Binghamton (607)775-1241.
