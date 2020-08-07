State Police looking for missing teen

Summer Jean Sprouse, 17, was last seen at her home on August 5.

WESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old. Summer Jean Sprouse was last seen at her home in the town of Westport on August 5.

Summer Jean Sprouse, 17, was last seen at her home on August 5.

She is believed to be in the company of an adult male by the name of Daniel Wilson. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (518) 873-2750.

LATEST STORIES: