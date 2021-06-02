State Police: Memorial Day weekend stats

(NEWS10)- New York State Police Troops F and G had a busy Memorial Day weekend that resulted in numerous arrests, accidents, and DWI’s.

Troop G based in Latham arrested 38 individuals, nine of them were for DWI’s, according to its Public Information Officer, Kerra Burns.

Troop F, which covers Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties, said they took 38 impaired motorists off the road.

Combined the troops issued 421 tickets for speeding, 48 for distracted driving, 333 seatbelt violations, and 14 move over violations. A breakdown of tickets issued by each troop are below.

Troop G traffic tickets issued May 28-31

Violations Tickets issued Speed 206 Seatbelt 178 Distracted driving 19 Move over 8 Source: NY State Police Troop G

Troop F traffic tickets issued May 28- June 1

Violation Tickets issues Speeding 215 Distracted driving 29 Seatbelt 155 Child restraint 39 Move-over 6 Impaired motorists 38 Vehicle accidents 46 Source: NY State Police website

Troop G responded to a total of 735 service calls between May 28-31, according to Burns. There were also 54 calls for property damage and a 38 arrests. Four out of the 20 calls for personal injury auto accidents involved alcohol, she said.

Troop G Memorial Day weekend report May 28-31