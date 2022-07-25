PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneonta has reported that on July 23rd, a fatal vehicle accident occurred in the Town of Pittsfield claiming the life of one person.

Around 2:06 am on Saturday, officers arrived at the scene of a one-car accident on Shacktown Mountain Road in the town of Pittsfield. A vehicle was traveling east when it off the road, continued down an embankment, and then hit trees.

There were two occupants in the vehicle that have not been identified at this time. The 22-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased by emergency responders on the scene. The driver, also 22 years old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown.

The crash remains under investigation. Eyewitness News will update this story with any new information as it is released.

Troopers were assisted by Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Pittsfield Fire Department, Sherburne EMS, and Otsego EMS.