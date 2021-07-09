Update: missing Forestport woman found

(UPDATE) — Mary Godemann has been located in good health. Police thank the community for their assistance.

FORESTPORT, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police are asking for the community’s help in locating Forestport woman after being reported missing by family members.

82-year-old Mary E. Godemann was last seen leaving her residence in a 2017 gray Subaru Crosstrek at 1 p.m. on July 8th.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and suffers from Sundowners Dementia.

Police say she often visits the Old Forge and Boonville area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mary Godemann, please contact 911 or the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.