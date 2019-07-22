State Police Searching For Missing Oneonta Woman

State Police in Oneonta are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Amanda Lee Chandler, age 27 of Oneonta. Chandler was last seen about a week ago in the City of Oneonta and has not had any contact with any family or friends.

Chandler is 5’5, approximately 150 pounds and has blue eyes. She currently has shoulder length brown hair with blonde ends. Chandler was last seen wearing a t-shirt, jeans and black sneakers. If you have seen Chandler or have any information call New York State Police at (607)432-3211.