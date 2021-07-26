State Police seeking public assistance locating owner of lost tools in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State Police are looking for public assistance to locate the owner of property that was found on June 25 inside multiple suitcases along a hedgerow in the area of Dolshire Drive and Willow Road in the town of Clay.

Inside the suitcase were tools such as a DeWalt heater, nail gun, drill bit set, a Craftsman ratchet set, box cutter, and other tools.

Those who recognize any of the items or has any further information are encouraged to call State Police Headquarters at 315-366-6000.