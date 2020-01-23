State Police vehicle hit, driver identified

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are reminding people to move over when first responders are pulled off to the side of the road after a State Trooper’s vehicle was hit on Onondaga Lake Parkway on Wednesday morning.

A Trooper was hurt after a car plowed into their patrol car on Onondaga Lake Parkway just before 8:30 a.m., closing the eastbound lanes of the road during the morning commute.

The investigation revealed that a State Police patrol vehicle was parked on the eastbound shoulder with emergency lights on while investigating a separate two-car property-damage crash.

That is when the driver of 2010 Ford van, who was identified as Jessica M. Reidy, 38, of Skaneateles, hit the rear end of the patrol car.

A woman told NewsChannel 9 that she was involved in a crash on the Parkway just a few minutes before, which is why the trooper was parked on the side of the road, blocking cars from the disabled vehicles ahead.

State Police say their officer suffered minor injuries and the other driver was not hurt.

Reidy was issued a ticket for failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, which is a violation. She was not injured in the crash, according to police.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.