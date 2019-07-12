State Public Service Commission approves settlement with Charter Spectrum

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The State Public Service Commission has approved a settlement with Charter Spectrum.

The state had claimed that Charter was not supplying the internet speeds to expanding connections the way it promised and said it would kick them out of the state.

Under the agreement, Charter will expand its network to provide high-speed broadband service to 145,000 homes and businesses in Upstate New York.

The company will also pay an additional $12 million to expand broadband to other areas.

Charter issued a statement that said: