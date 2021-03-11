State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt calls for impeachment of Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– More people in Albany say Governor Cuomo needs to face consequences for this scandal and the continued fallout from nursing home deaths.

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt is the latest lawmaker, calling for impeachment.

Ortt tells News 4, this isn’t an easy decision to reach.

“I think the governor is as it’s been reported that he said he’s not resigning and that if you want me out you’re gonna have to impeach me and is more allegations come forward and as we learn more about the book deal in about the nursing home cover-up I think it becomes a company in the legislature to at some point your take action.” STATE SEN. ROB ORTT (R) MINORITY LEADER

Republicans in the state Assembly introduced an impeachment resolution against Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

They will need a lot of Democrats to support the measure, for it to advance.