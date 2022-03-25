BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers were in session Thursday to consider a temporary suspension of the gas tax. 22News spoke with lawmakers on both sides of this issue.

Republicans in the legislature want to see the state’s 24 cent gas tax suspended until Labor Day. However, their Democratic colleagues voted against the measure Thursday and it failed in a 29 to 11 vote.

State Senators spent hours in the chamber on Thursday debating the supplemental budget. In that plan, an amendment was filed to temporarily suspend the state’s gas tax. Republican lawmakers believe this is the best way to provide Massachusetts motorists with some much needed relief at the pump but Democrats say there’s a better way to do that.

“When you look at a policy to actually lower the price of gasoline, we’re hearing from experts that this may not be the way to do it,” said Pittsfield Senator Adam Hinds.

House and Senate leaders worry that suspending the state’s gas tax would hurt the Commonwealth’s bond rating. Republicans argue that there’s enough tax payer dollars laying around to prevent that from happening.

Governor Baker weighed in on the issue Thursday and he’s changed his tone a little bit. Last week he said he wasn’t sure that a suspension of the gas tax was the best idea but now that states like Connecticut have suspended theirs, he believes the proposal should be seriously considered. However, the bill will not make it to his desk.