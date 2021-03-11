State Senator Mannion calling for Cuomo to step down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In response to a sixth woman accusing New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior, State Senator John Mannion is calling on the Governor to step down.

In a statement released Wednesday night, Mannion said:

I commend the women who have stepped forward to share their experiences. The stories are heartbreaking and I believe they are the truth. These brave New Yorkers have established a credible pattern of abhorrent and possibly criminal behavior by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The nursing home lies and the attempt by senior officials to cover it up are also unforgivable and indefensible.

These issues rise above the level of partisan politics or ideological fights – maintaining the public’s trust in government requires those of us in elected office to hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct. The Governor has clearly failed to meet that standard.

The ability of the Governor and his aides to lead New York is compromised beyond repair. It’s time for them to do the right thing and step aside for the sake of all New Yorkers.

It’s critical that we continue to investigate these claims even after the Governor leaves office. There must be accountability and a public record. Albany’s long standing culture of harassment and corruption must end. Our state deserves nothing less.

State Senator John Mannion