State Trooper involved in multi-vehicle accident on I-86 in Horseheads, no injuries reported

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York State Trooper vehicle is among multiple cars involved in an accident on I-86 in Horseheads just passed the westbound Ithaca exit.

According to State Police, a Trooper was filling out an accident report when it was struck by another vehicle from behind around 12:45 p.m. At least four vehicles were involved, including one in a ditch on the right-hand side, but no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the car is ongoing and the driver of the other vehicle is facing possible charges, according to State Police

