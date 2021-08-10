New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association commends Trooper involved in Cuomo scandal

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.
Many local, state and federal lawmakers, as well as state leaders, have issued statements in response to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation. This included the New York State Trooper Benevolent Association President Thomas H. Mungeer.
In a statement, President Mungeer did not comment Gov. Cuomo’s resignation speech. However, he commended the Trooper involved in the five-month-long investigation. His full statement can be read below:
While the NYSTPBA will not comment on the outgoing governor’s self-serving resignation speech, we commend our Trooper for having the courage to come forward and reveal the sexual harassment that she endured.
We are looking forward to working with incoming Gov. Kathy Hochul. We are confident that she will provide the leadership and values that we expect from a chief executive.
As always, the men and women who have proudly earned the title of New York State Trooper will continue to serve the people of the state of New York, free from politics.