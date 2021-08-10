Statement from NYGOP Nick Langworthy on Cuomo Resignation

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.

Many local, state and federal lawmakers have issued statements in response to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation. This included NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy.

In a statement, Chairman Langworthy said the state can now “move forward.” His full statement can be read below: