Statement from Senator Chuck Schumer on Cuomo resignation

CORRECTS CITY TO NEW YORK – In this still image from video, Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19. (Office of the Governor of New York via AP)

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.

Many local, state and federal lawmakers have issued statements in response to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation. This included Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

In his statement, Schumer “commended” the women who spoke out against the governor. He also claimed that Gov. Cuomo made the “right decision.” His full statement can be read below: