Statement from Senator Chuck Schumer on Cuomo resignation

NEW YORK — Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday, one week after a report was released one week prior, detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women.
Many local, state and federal lawmakers have issued statements in response to Gov. Cuomo’s resignation. This included Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.
In his statement, Schumer “commended” the women who spoke out against the governor. He also claimed that Gov. Cuomo made the “right decision.” His full statement can be read below:
“First, I want to commend the brave women who stepped forward and courageously told their stories. There is no place for sexual harassment, and today’s announcement by Governor Cuomo to resign was the right decision for the good of the people of New York. I have full confidence that Lt Governor Hochul will establish a professional and capable administration. I have spoken with Lt Governor Hochul and look forward to working together to help the people of New York,” says Schumer.Senator Charles Schumer