State’s positive COVID-19 percentage just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but must all continue to practice social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all.”
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 282,449
- Total Positive – 8,507
- Percent Positive – 3.01%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.37%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,603 (+3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 611
- Hospital Counties – 51
- Number ICU – 913 (-18)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 558 (-25)
- Total Discharges – 159,303 (+555)
- Deaths – 49
- Total Deaths – 40,190
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|112
|0.01%
|32%
|Central New York
|40
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|143
|0.01%
|41%
|Long Island
|801
|0.03%
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|558
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|48
|0.01%
|39%
|New York City
|2,637
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|16
|0.00%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|78
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|170
|0.01%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,603
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|238
|197
|20%
|Central New York
|262
|171
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|226
|40%
|Long Island
|843
|654
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|407
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|71
|25%
|New York City
|2,588
|2,044
|22%
|North Country
|59
|34
|51%
|Southern Tier
|126
|71
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|325
|43%
|Statewide
|5,834
|4,200
|29%
Thursday, 282,449 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.01 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|2.13%
|2.18%
|2.24%
|Central New York
|0.93%
|0.91%
|0.97%
|Finger Lakes
|1.86%
|1.89%
|1.93%
|Long Island
|4.38%
|4.41%
|4.34%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.76%
|4.74%
|4.82%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.84%
|1.73%
|1.79%
|New York City
|4.14%
|4.18%
|4.18%
|North Country
|1.44%
|1.31%
|1.29%
|Southern Tier
|0.64%
|0.64%
|0.68%
|Western New York
|2.51%
|2.78%
|2.78%
|Statewide
|3.34%
|3.37%
|3.37%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.51%
|4.69%
|4.75%
|Brooklyn
|4.33%
|4.39%
|4.51%
|Manhattan
|2.60%
|2.86%
|2.92%
|Queens
|4.81%
|5.03%
|5.02%
|Staten Island
|4.75%
|4.84%
|5.03%
Of the 1,818,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|22,276
|62
|Allegany
|3,000
|5
|Broome
|16,341
|46
|Cattaraugus
|4,712
|13
|Cayuga
|5,568
|11
|Chautauqua
|7,817
|25
|Chemung
|6,740
|35
|Chenango
|2,723
|23
|Clinton
|4,077
|16
|Columbia
|3,632
|9
|Cortland
|3,372
|9
|Delaware
|1,846
|12
|Dutchess
|25,400
|118
|Erie
|71,849
|410
|Essex
|1,422
|2
|Franklin
|2,273
|3
|Fulton
|3,700
|20
|Genesee
|4,723
|14
|Greene
|2,906
|10
|Hamilton
|292
|0
|Herkimer
|4,735
|8
|Jefferson
|5,161
|8
|Lewis
|2,257
|15
|Livingston
|3,764
|8
|Madison
|4,047
|18
|Monroe
|55,854
|180
|Montgomery
|3,501
|31
|Nassau
|164,481
|696
|Niagara
|16,239
|53
|NYC
|811,866
|4,393
|Oneida
|20,641
|37
|Onondaga
|33,879
|74
|Ontario
|6,233
|23
|Orange
|42,067
|242
|Orleans
|2,567
|8
|Oswego
|6,507
|23
|Otsego
|2,815
|28
|Putnam
|9,278
|60
|Rensselaer
|9,824
|47
|Rockland
|42,741
|185
|Saratoga
|13,101
|67
|Schenectady
|11,642
|56
|Schoharie
|1,384
|8
|Schuyler
|910
|4
|Seneca
|1,770
|2
|St. Lawrence
|5,876
|11
|Steuben
|5,831
|18
|Suffolk
|178,813
|736
|Sullivan
|5,370
|34
|Tioga
|3,066
|11
|Tompkins
|3,807
|30
|Ulster
|11,591
|63
|Warren
|3,116
|17
|Washington
|2,590
|8
|Wayne
|4,756
|14
|Westchester
|117,509
|441
|Wyoming
|3,037
|6
|Yates
|1,049
|1
Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,190. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|6
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|9
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|15
|Richmond
|3
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Tioga
|1
|Westchester
|1