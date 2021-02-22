Statewide positivity rate under 3% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.
The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc’s Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.
“We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further,” Governor Cuomo said. “But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 221,157
- Total Positive – 6,610
- Percent Positive – 2.99%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.44%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,764 (-213)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -829
- Patients Newly Admitted – 602
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,162 (+0)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 794 (-7)
- Total Discharges – 142,307 (+715)
- Deaths – 75
- Total Deaths – 37,851
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|168
|0.02%
|35%
|Central New York
|95
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|213
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|983
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|606
|0.03%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|109
|0.02%
|36%
|New York City
|3,130
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|74
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|134
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|252
|0.02%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,764
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|174
|27%
|Central New York
|262
|170
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|246
|37%
|Long Island
|857
|662
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|678
|394
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|93
|29%
|New York City
|2,609
|2,032
|21%
|North Country
|60
|29
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|74
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|344
|38%
|Statewide
|5,897
|4,218
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|2.09%
|2.00%
|1.90%
|Central New York
|1.41%
|1.33%
|1.24%
|Finger Lakes
|2.33%
|2.37%
|2.32%
|Long Island
|4.36%
|4.31%
|4.27%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.43%
|4.14%
|4.18%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.11%
|2.11%
|2.02%
|New York City
|4.40%
|4.40%
|4.41%
|North Country
|3.91%
|3.95%
|3.82%
|Southern Tier
|0.78%
|0.76%
|0.76%
|Western New York
|3.01%
|2.87%
|2.28%
|Statewide
|3.60%
|3.53%
|3.44%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|6.20%
|6.00%
|5.67%
|Brooklyn
|4.57%
|4.56%
|4.48%
|Manhattan
|3.01%
|2.98%
|2.91%
|Queens
|4.96%
|4.95%
|4.88%
|Staten Island
|4.57%
|4.47%
|4.23%
Of the 1,578,785 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,392
|56
|Allegany
|2,839
|7
|Broome
|14,228
|83
|Cattaraugus
|4,281
|12
|Cayuga
|5,289
|47
|Chautauqua
|7,185
|33
|Chemung
|6,362
|12
|Chenango
|2,376
|17
|Clinton
|3,390
|21
|Columbia
|3,318
|6
|Cortland
|3,078
|4
|Delaware
|1,448
|10
|Dutchess
|21,565
|113
|Erie
|63,468
|220
|Essex
|1,298
|7
|Franklin
|1,954
|19
|Fulton
|3,202
|32
|Genesee
|4,293
|21
|Greene
|2,582
|9
|Hamilton
|276
|0
|Herkimer
|4,505
|6
|Jefferson
|4,622
|40
|Lewis
|2,005
|9
|Livingston
|3,452
|18
|Madison
|3,765
|10
|Monroe
|51,564
|141
|Montgomery
|3,095
|16
|Nassau
|143,615
|546
|Niagara
|14,984
|27
|NYC
|684,185
|3,384
|Oneida
|19,393
|42
|Onondaga
|31,909
|61
|Ontario
|5,646
|20
|Orange
|35,648
|152
|Orleans
|2,398
|4
|Oswego
|5,894
|19
|Otsego
|2,247
|9
|Putnam
|8,116
|31
|Rensselaer
|8,788
|28
|Rockland
|37,579
|101
|Saratoga
|11,604
|44
|Schenectady
|10,624
|31
|Schoharie
|1,168
|8
|Schuyler
|850
|3
|Seneca
|1,544
|12
|St. Lawrence
|5,233
|39
|Steuben
|5,426
|11
|Suffolk
|158,029
|513
|Sullivan
|4,616
|22
|Tioga
|2,752
|12
|Tompkins
|3,389
|13
|Ulster
|9,754
|56
|Warren
|2,769
|6
|Washington
|2,248
|16
|Wayne
|4,382
|12
|Westchester
|104,400
|410
|Wyoming
|2,756
|8
|Yates
|1,007
|1
Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,851. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|5
|Broome
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|13
|Lewis
|1
|Manhattan
|6
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|14
|Rensselaer
|1
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|2
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Sullivan
|1
|Westchester
|3