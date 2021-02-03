Stec, Simpson urge Cuomo to start overnight summer camp planning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Senator Dan Stec (R,C,I-Queensbury) and Assemblymember Matt Simpson (R,C,I-Horicon) are urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to initiate the planning process for the safe opening of sleepaway summer camps this year.

Day camps were able to open last summer with guidance from the State Department of Health. Sleepaway camps, however, were prohibited, which negatively impacted young campers and financially devastated camp operators, according to Stec and Simpson.

“Going away to summer camp is an incredible and often generational tradition in the Adirondacks,” Senator Stec said. “It is an unforgettable experience, introducing thousands of children each year to the beauty and the unique environmental quality of our region. So many people who attend summer camp return as adults, driving tourism. The good news is that day camps operating last year worked well, so there is good reason to believe our sleepaway camps can too. But, the planning has to start now.”

“Introducing nature to our youths with the experience of going away to summer camp does more than offer a lifetime of memories,” Assemblymember Simpson commented. “Especially in a place as beautiful as the Adirondacks, overnight camps helps to create a lasting relationship between younger generations and the natural environment that carries with them into adulthood. If New York is to be a leader in environmental stewardship, our overnight camps are integral to that mission.”

A copy of the letter was sent to New York State Health Commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker.