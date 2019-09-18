Stefanik announces $179,800 grant for Ogdensburg International Airport

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced Ogdensburg International Airport will receive a $179,800 grant for Ogdensburg International Airport. This federal funding from the Department of Transportation will be used for runway extension. This comes three months after the airport also received a $1.5 million Airport Improvement Discretionary grant.

“I’m proud to announce $179,800 in additional funding for Ogdensburg International Airport,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Ensuring the North Country’s rural airports have funding to improve their infrastructure is critical and a top priority of mine. I was glad to work with several local elected officials including Mayor Wayne Ashley to deliver this pro-economy and pro-tourism result for our region.”

“Congresswoman Stefanik has repeatedly shown herself to be a tireless worker for economic development and job growth for the Greater Ogdensburg community,” said Ogdensburg Mayor Wayne Ashley. “These funds will help make our airport more attractive to more airlines which will help provide more destinations for Ogdensburg and Canadian travelers. I want to thank her for her friendship and dedication to our community.”