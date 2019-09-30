Stefanik announces $2.5 million in funding for Village of Clayton

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced $2.5 million in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) funding for the Village of Clayton. This Rural Development investment will be used to bury utilities underground in the waterfront revitalization area.

This includes power, telecom and fiber optics. This project is being done in coordination with the N.Y. Department of Transportation and will benefit over 2,000 local residents by providing a safer and more consistent utility design.

“I am proud to announce the USDA has awarded the Village of Clayton with $2.5 million in federal funding,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This investment will enhance the design of the Village while also ensuring the safety of its residents. I’m grateful to see that my advocacy for our rural region continues to pay dividends in the North Country.”

“I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her continued leadership in delivering results to rural areas,” said Jefferson County District 1 Legislator Bobby Cantwell. “Not only is this amazing news for the Village of Clayton, but it is great news for the entire Thousand Islands region!”

“This great news shows that we can all establish great relationships to benefit our constituents with all of our representatives from the local, state and federal level,” said Village of Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer. “I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her continued strong support of the Village of Clayton.”