Stefanik announces new USDA rural development grant for St. Lawrence County businesses

August 30, 2019 – Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a $193,283 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant for technical assistance for light food processing and the development of value-added products in Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County’s Harvest Kitchen in the town of Canton, NY. This funding will accommodate multiple small and growing businesses in St. Lawrence County.

“I’m thrilled to announce nearly $200,000 in federal grant funding from the United States Department of Agriculture for rural business development in my district,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. “The North Country economy depends on our vibrant and growing small business industry, and this federal funding gives emerging businesses the tools they need to profit and grow. I’m proud to advocate on behalf of the success of our local business community in Congress.”