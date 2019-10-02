Stefanik announces funding for two North Country colleges, including JCC

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced funding from the Department of Education totaling $874,950 for both Adirondack Community College and Jefferson Community College. The Strengthening Institutions Program grants are expected to last for a total of 5 years. The $425,000 for Jefferson Community College will support a Jefferson Pathways Project is to increase the graduation rate at the college, and thus increase outcomes for retention, persistence, and credit attainment. Adirondack Community College intends to use its $449,950 to improve student retention and success, with specific attention being paid to first-year students.

“I am excited to announce two of our North Country colleges will receive critical funding to develop and enhance their programs,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Many students in our district rely on these local colleges to start their professional careers. That is why projects and initiatives by our colleges must be supported, in order to jumpstart student success. I look forward to witnessing the impact that this funding has, and I will continue to work towards results that ensure the success of our local colleges.”