Stefanik announces NBRC grant for St. Lawrence County

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a $535,000 Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) grant for the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.

This funding will restore a previously vacant industrial building lot in Oswegatchie, NY. The new site will house a fully integrated log handling, sawing, and finishing facility. The project is estimated to result in the retention of 100 jobs, and the creation of 20 additional jobs.

“This Northern Border Regional Commission grant will create and retain North Country jobs for hardworking families in St. Lawrence County,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I’m proud to be an advocate for the revitalization of our region and job creation in Congress, and am grateful to the NBRC for their equal dedication.”