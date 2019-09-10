Stefanik announces nearly $300,000 National Science Foundation grant for Clarkson University

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced Clarkson University has received a $288,441 National Science Foundation grant, which will go into effect next week, September 15. The project is titled “MRI: Acquisition of a Tomographic Particle Image Velocimetry System.”

“I’m thrilled to announce nearly $300,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation for Clarkson University,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee in Congress, I work each day to advocate for advanced research and innovation in our North Country schools and universities. This funding will enable students at Clarkson University to expand on their work to advance the frontiers of science and discovery to further economic growth. Dedicating resources to educate our students is critical for the future of our country, and I’m proud to promote this cause in Congress.”

The National Science Foundation focuses on research and innovation in technology and engineering for economic growth in the United States.