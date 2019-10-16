Stefanik announces over $3 million water and environmental program grant for Town of Potsdam

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant totaling $3,125,000 for a new distribution system for the Town of Potsdam. They will receive an additional loan totaling $1,657,000. The project includes a 200,000-gallon water storage tank that will be included to provide the average daily demand of 22,500 gallons as well as fire flows for the users along the proposed Rt 56 water district. It also services individuals who currently have individual dug or drilled wells.

“I am excited to announce the USDA has awarded this significant funding to support the upgrade and the construction of a new distribution system for the Potsdam community,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This opportunity to provide safer, cleaner water and better infrastructure is a huge success for the Town of Potsdam. I am proud to continue to be a strong advocate for the rural development of our region.”