Stefanik announces she is running for House GOP Conference Chair

(NEWS10) – Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY 21st District) officially stated that she is running for House Republican Conference Chair.
The North Country Representative Tweeted Wednesday morning about why she is running for the position.
Stefanik said her main reason was to “unify [the] GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save [the] country.”
If elected, Stefanik would be replacing Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (WY At-large District).
House Republicans ousted Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.
Stripping Cheney, 54, of her leadership job stands as a striking, perhaps historic moment for the GOP.