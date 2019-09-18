Stefanik announces two grants for Champlain Fire District and Ogdensburg

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced two United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grants and loans that will support improvements for the Champlain Fire District and the City of Ogdensburg. $3,865,800 has been awarded to the Champlain fire station in Clinton County, for the purposes of additions and alterations, including a variety of upgrades and repairs and a total of 6,839 feet of new space. $228,000 was awarded to the city of Ogdensburg to replace an outdated truck.

“I am proud to announce a combined $4,093,800 in USDA funding to support the Champlain Fire District and the City of Ogdensburg,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “The upgrades to these facilities and equipment are much needed to ensure that our emergency personnel are best suited to keep our communities protected and our residents safe. I’m privileged to advocate for our region’s fire departments and towns to ensure they are fully funded and modernized.”