Stefanik announces USDA Primary Agriculture Disaster designation for NNY

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Stefanik has announced a USDA Primary Agricultural Disaster designation for all twelve counties in New York’s 21stCongressional District. This designation comes after excessive rain and weather events caused massive losses during the 2019 crop year. This designation makes farm operators eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), including emergency loans. Farmers in these counties have 8 months from the date of this declaration to apply for emergency loans, and they are encouraged to act as soon as possible.

“The weather events this past spring, including excessive flooding in many areas, took a toll on farmers across upstate New York” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am glad USDA has made this designation and will be offering aid to producers, who are vital to the North Country. I encourage any farmers who have questions about this application process to reach out to my offices directly.”

