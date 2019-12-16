Stefanik announces winner of 2019 Congressional App Challenge

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced Seth Albertus, a senior at Northeastern Clinton Central School, as this year’s winner of the Congressional App Challenge.

Each year, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts district-wide Congressional App Challenges for middle school and high school students, encouraging them to learn to code and inspiring them to pursue careers in computer science. Students are challenged to create and submit their original apps for a chance to win the Congressional App Challenge (CAC). Each challenge is district-specific. The House publicly recognizes the winning teams and each winning app may be put on display in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year.

The NY-21 winner, Seth Albertus, created an app called CVES BOCES. The purpose of the app is to organize websites through the CES BOCES website and put them into an easy-to-read view for students and parents. It allows users to easily go through a school’s future event, news articles, or explore other features of the website in a much more convenient application form. Seth wanted an easy way for schools to make apps for themselves in a modular fashion without the expensive fee large corporations charge. Because this app was done through his internship at CVES, they are now able to locally share this app with surrounding school districts at a fraction of the original price and shift it for the needs of individual district websites, among other things. Congresswoman Stefanik called Seth Albertus to congratulate him last week.

“I am excited to announce Seth Albertus is the winner of our Congressional App Challenge, and I commend him for all of his hard work, creativity, and innovation,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Seth was also a member of the team that won last year’s Congressional App Challenge, and it is clear he has a true passion and talent for coding and developing helpful applications. Congratulations to Seth on a job well done, and I look forward to seeing the implementation of this app in many North Country school districts.”

To watch Seth’s video detailing his app, click here.