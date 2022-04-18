Rome, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In an effort to support quantum computing efforts in upstate New York, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced she will be giving $25 million to the Air Force Research Lab in Rome.

This money will be used to support photonic quantum computing research which she says is critical to our economic and national security in the 21st century. This funding will also ensure that New York’s emerging technology environment is consistently well-funded and supported.

“It gives us, Rome, an opportunity and also gives the Air Force Research Lab an opportunity to bring more talent to this region, which is only going to be helping us for the type of challenges we face in the future with our military and with our security,” said Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R-NY 22nd District).

She continued, “It’s really been tremendous to work with Elise and to get the kind of resources we’ve brought to this community over the past few years – I mean, it’s just been incredible.”