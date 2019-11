NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been named to the TIME 100 Next list. Stefanik represents the North Country in New York.

The list is part of a new expansion of the publication’s TIME 100 franchise. It spotlights 100 rising stars, who are shaping the future in areas, including politics, entertainment and sports.

Stefanik was nominated for the list by former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. In the piece, he said “she is the future of hopeful, aspirational politics in America.”