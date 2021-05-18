Stefanik issues message to North Country first responders during National EMS week

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — From the American Rescue Plan, $170,566,276 in funding has been awarded to New York State to support mental health and addiction services. Funding will be administered by the New York State Department of Health and the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

This money is part of the $3 billion set aside in the American Rescue Plan to support mental health and substance use programs. Here is the breakdown: