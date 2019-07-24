Stefanik issues response to Mueller’s testimony to House Intelligence Committee

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following today’s House Intelligence Committee Hearing with Robert Mueller:

“I thank Mr. Mueller for answering questions today regarding the Special Counsel’s Investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “As a policy maker, I believe we must combat Russian ‘sweeping and systematic’ interference in the United States electoral process and have introduced several legislative proposals to do so.

I strongly believe that part of addressing Russian interference is addressing information related to the evidence underpinning the initial opening of Comey’s counter-intelligence investigation in 2016 that may have been part of the Russian disinformation campaign. I believe the American public deserves to know these answers and am hopeful every American is able to read these answers for themselves in the Department of Justice’s IG Report.”