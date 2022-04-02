WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pushing the Federal Bureau of Investigation for new information on the investigation into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash.

In a letter to FBI Dir. Christopher Wray, Stefanik is asking for the release of information regarding Shahed Hussain, who owned the limo company run by his son, Nauman. Shahed reportedly previously served as an FBI informant.

Stefanik is claiming Shahed’s criminal history is partially to blame for the crash. She submitted a list of seven questions to the FBI and has requested an answer by April 12.

In a statement, she said: “The Schoharie limo tragedy could have been avoided had a blind eye not been turned on this FBI informant, his associates, and their history of breaking the law. The Schoharie community deserves answers for this tragic loss of life, and I am proud to advocate for them at the highest levels.”

Twenty people were killed when a limousine crashed on Route 30 in the village of Schoharie on October 6, 2018. It is among the deadliest transportation accidents in the last decade.