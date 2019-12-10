Stefanik releases statement on USMCA Agreement

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the below statement following the announcement of a deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“After months and months of tireless work, I am proud to support the negotiated USMCA,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This trade agreement is a win for North Country farmers and workers, the North Country economy, and America as a whole. Many hardworking families in my district have been negatively impacted by ineffective trade deals that have outsourced much-needed jobs. As Co-Chair of the bipartisan Northern Border Caucus, I have been a leader in passing this long-overdue update which will benefit our workforce and economy for many years to come, and will expand markets for North American-made goods. Today is a great day for the North Country, and I am looking forward to a swift, bipartisan vote in the House to make this agreement official.”

“No dynamic is more important to the North Country economy than our growing and multi-faceted economic partnership with Canada,” said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “There are certainly positive advances in the new agreement for dairy farmers and other sectors and these are important, but the most important thing at this point is the achievement of predictability and settled terms for the years ahead. Most of our large and growing manufacturing community depends on efficient cross border supply chains with Canada and with Mexico as well. Final agreement, hopefully followed now by swift Congressional approval, will directly support North Country jobs and encourage continued Canadian and international investment in our region. Onward and upward!”