Stefanik, Schumer react to protests at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Capital Region (NEWS10) – New York State and Local Officials have reacted to the situation in Washington as Pro-President Trump protestors stormed the Capital.

Representative Elise Stefanik on her condition.

Senator Chuck Schumer retweeted President Donald Trumps tweet in response to protests at the Capital.

It's a little late for that. Don't you think? https://t.co/Yp8XuEvvuM — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

From @SpeakerPelosi and me:



We are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted several messages after protestors reached the Capital.

President Donald Trump tweeted several messages as the protestors broke into the Capital.

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the events in Washington an “Attempted Coup”

“The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society… Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.” New York Attorney General Letitia James

Congressman Antonio Delgado updated his condition.

This post will be updated as more local officials comment on the events in Washington.

LATEST STORIES: