Stefanik secures over $2.5M in NBRC funding for NY-21

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has secured $2,576,257 in Northern Border Regional Commission funding for Warren, Clinton, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence, Washington, and Essex counties. This follows successful efforts from Congresswoman Stefanik during last year’s Farm Bill to expand Northern Border Regional Commission eligibility to all counties in NY-21.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have worked tirelessly to expand the Northern Border Regional Commission’s eligibility in each of the counties in my district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I’m proud to deliver this significant result, with over $2.5 million in funding going directly to improve the infrastructure of our North County towns and villages. This is a big win for the revitalization of our region, and I’m proud to have led the charge to secure these funds for my constituents.”

The awarded funds include:

The Village of Rouses Point will receive $500,000 for constructing 1500′ of road for multi-use development and to secure land for water treatment facilities, increasing capacity for future development and modernizing water treatment processes to improve water quality and capacity to attract industrial users.

Clinton County will receive $500,000 to produce 2,350’of roadway with two 11 foot car lanes, two 5 foot bike lanes, a stormwater sewer system, and water and sewer main installation, for 30 developable acres. A contract for sale contingent on this funding will generate ~$17.5m private construction.

Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties will receive $203,145 to build a food system capacity through the development of a food hub. Through technical assistance (food safety, regulatory, horticulture, and market expertise), the project will develop markets, increase agricultural revenue, and create and retain jobs.

The Washington County Sewer District will receive $500,000 for a water line replacement and stormwater separation to benefit manufacturing operations.

The Town of Wilmington will receive $123,112 to acquire property to construct a decentralized wastewater treatment system to support economic development in the town, attract new businesses, promote commercial expansion, and prevent existing businesses from closing due to private septic system failures.

The Town of Elizabethtown will receive $250,000 to address infrastructure shortcomings such as: the development of trail access, downtown connectivity, and education centers to reinforce ongoing efforts to make the town a trail biking destination while helping to redistribute overuse in the High Peaks region.

Congresswoman Stefanik announced Lake George will receive $500,000 for a new wastewater treatment facility earlier today.