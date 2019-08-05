Stefanik Statement on El Paso and Dayton Shootings, President Trump’s Address

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released the following statement on the El Paso and Dayton shootings, and President Trump’s address to the nation:

“I know that Americans across the country mourn with all our hearts as the nation reels from these evil and heinous acts in El Paso and Dayton,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “We need to work together to lift our country above this epidemic of hate. Thank you to first responders, law enforcement, health officials, blood donors, and everyday civilian heroes who responded as quickly as possible to save lives.

I was encouraged to hear the President call on our nation to condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy: this evil must be eradicated. I also echo the President’s desire to strengthen existing background checks for criminals and the mentally ill. States and towns must be sharing the same database to ensure that no one falls through the cracks.

I have a strong record of bipartisan action on this issue: I voted to expand information sharing within background checks through FIX NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System), cosponsored legislation to ban bump stocks, and voted to strengthen school safety through the STOP School Violence Act and the Securing Our Schools Act of 2018, both of which I cosponsored.”