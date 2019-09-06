Stefanik successfully delivers 2020 Pilot Project of Prescott-to-Ogdensburg Bicycle Ferry

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has successfully delivered a 2020 Pilot Project of Prescott-to-Ogdensburg Bicycle Ferry. The Recorder and Times (Brockville, Ontario) announced that Homeland Security has signed off on a study for the bike/passenger ferry which will take place this Fall. Following that, a pilot project will take place in 2020.

“I’m thrilled to hear that my push for this cross-border pedestrian and bicycle ferry has come to fruition,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This project will increase tourism between Canada and the North Country, which will in turn bolster our economy. I was glad to work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and state and local elected officials to deliver this huge result for my district.”

“A few years ago, when Ontario Senator Robert Runciman and I brought together U.S. and Canadian leaders from Cornwall to Cape Vincent as part of our International Border Caucus, we talked about the Prescott-Ogdensburg pedestrian ferry as a way to strengthen relationships between communities along our shared border,” said State Senator Patty Ritchie. “I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for helping us convince U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to establish trial runs for the ferry next summer. This important next step in the effort to launch a pedestrian ferry would not have been possible without her support.”

“As Mayor of Ogdensburg, I have worked hard to rebuild Ogdensburg’s historic ties to Prescott by working closely with Congresswoman Stefanik and Canadian officials on projects like the bicycle and pedestrian ferry that will help put our communities on the international tourism map,” said Ogdensburg Mayor Wayne Ashley. “I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik, Prescott Mayor Brett Todd and State Senator Patty Ritchie for their tireless efforts on our behalf.”

“This is tremendous news for the City of Ogdensburg, the Town of Prescott and the entire region,” said Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R,C,I,Ref-Watertown). “The ferry pilot project will no doubt have a drastic, positive impact on the regional economy. I’d like to personally thank Congresswoman Stefanik, Senator Ritchie, MPP Steve Clark, MP Michael Barrett, U.S. Customs officials and the countless others that fought tirelessly for this project. This will go a long way toward keeping the Ogdensburg economy thriving, ensuring that the region remains a great place to live, work and raise a family for years to come.”

“I want to thank Congresswoman Stefanik for her personal efforts on behalf of the Ogdensburg-Prescott ferry,” said Prescott, Ont. Mayor Brett Todd. “When we began the effort to bring back the ferry here in Prescott alongside key allies like former Canadian Senator Bob Runciman, we knew we would need international cooperation from U.S. officials like Elise and Senator Ritchie to make it happen.”