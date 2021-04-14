Stefanik talks potential run for governor

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elise Stefanik, a member of New York’s federal congressional delegation representing the North Country, is considering a run for governor.

“Congresswoman Stefanik continues to receive encouragement from all corners of the state as she would immediately be the strongest Republican candidate in both a primary and general gubernatorial election. She continues to set records as the most prolific New York Republican fundraiser ever in state history consistently earning the strongest performance at the ballot box cycle after cycle on Election Day. She appreciates the widespread encouragement and is not ruling anything out—nor will she make her decision based on others’ timetables. Congresswoman Stefanik believes it is a testament to the strength of the Republican Party in New York that there are many other high-quality candidates running or considering running.” Alex DeGrasse

Senior Advisor to Congresswoman Stefanik

New York Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy released a statement last week in response to Rep. Lee Zeldin’s announcement that he’s running:

“At our NYGOP County Chairs meeting on April 19th, we look forward to hearing from Congressman Lee Zeldin and others who will seek the nomination for governor and other important statewide offices.”

Stefanik has been a frequent critic of embattled Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, frequently referring to him as the worst governor in America. She has also frequently backed former Pres. Donald Trump, voting to “object to certain contested electors” on January 6.