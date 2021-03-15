Stefanik wants Biden to demand Cuomo’s resignation

This combo of file photos show New York’s U.S. Representatives, top row from left, Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY; U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY; and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-NY. Bottom row, from left, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-NY; U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY; and U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, D-NY. Multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation on Friday, March 12, 2021, called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping, as well as scrutiny over his administration’s reporting of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents. (AP Photo/File)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — On Monday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said President Joe Biden should demand both the resignation and removal of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo is dealing with several controversial accusations: that his administration hid how many COVID deaths took place at nursing homes, that he sexually harassed staff and made women feel uncomfortable in professional situations, and that the Mario Cuomo bridge—named after his father—was built using shortcuts that have led to potential safety issues.

Biden—who himself was accused of workplace misconduct—has said that he would like to wait for the results of an investigation from Attorney General Letitia James and an impeachment inquiry from the legislature.

Take a look at Stefanik’s statement—which is not addressed to the president, but is about him—below: