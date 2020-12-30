Stefon Diggs becomes first Bills WR to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week since 1994

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Bills wide receiver has earned the title of AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in 26 years.
That player is Stefon Diggs. He’s the first Bills wide receiver to receive this honor since Andre Reed in Week 12 of the 1994 season.
The Buffalo Bills say that in addition to “catching nine passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns” in Monday’s game, the 27-year-old became the first Bill since Terrell Owens (2009) to catch a 50+ yard reception two games in a row.
