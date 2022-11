BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of the holiday season, The Diggs Deep Foundation is hosting its second annual Turkey Giveaway, alongside Imagine Staffing, Inc.

The giveaway will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Williams-Emslie Family YMCA.

The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.