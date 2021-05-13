Stephen Colbert teases Buffalo over ‘Shot and a Chaser’ vaccine promotion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County is offering a free beer as incentive to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The “Shot and a Chaser” program hopes to entice young adults to get vaccinated.

For a late-show host like Stephen Colbert, this promotion was an easy opportunity to poke fun at a city known for its tailgating antics and 4 a.m. last call.

“Many adults are hesitant to get the vaccine, so some places are offering rewards,” Colbert said. “Like a brewery in Buffalo, offering free beer as an incentive for people to get vaccinated.

“Finally!” he exclaimed. “A way to get the residents of Buffalo drinking beer.”

Nearly 150 people took part in the first run of the program. Four more breweries/bars have “Shot and a Chaser” clinics scheduled this month (register here).

You can watch the clip below (skip to 2:03). Colbert made sure to tease downstate vaccination programs as well.

“Here in New York City, the city will start offering the vaccine at subway stops,” he said. “Because if there’s one thing everyone thinks at the subway, it’s, ‘I wish I could have a medical procedure down here.'”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.