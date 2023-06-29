STERLING, N.Y. (WROC) — The Sterling Renaissance Festival is coming up this weekend, but one favorite vendor won’t be in attendance. He says it’s because he brought his service dog to the festival grounds.

Matthew Gordon has been known for years as the Sterling Renaissance Festival’s “Pickle Man,” roaming the fair selling pickles to visitors. But this year will be different after he says he was fired for sticking up for his right to have his service dog with him.

Every year leading up to the festival, Gordon says he walks with his service dog on the fairgrounds to prepare for the big event. Up until this year, he says it hasn’t been an issue. However, yesterday, he says the festival owner, Doug Waterbury stopped him, saying he implemented a new rule this year prohibiting dogs from the grounds.

“And I go, ‘well she’s a service dog, though. She can go where I can go.’ And he said, ‘I don’t care, there are no dogs allowed on property.’ To which I said, ‘that’s actually illegal what you just said. You can’t deny me access because I have my service dog. She can go where I can go.'”

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, businesses and nonprofits that are open to the public must allow service animals, even if they have a “no pets” policy. Gordon is a disabled veteran, and he uses his service dog, Faith, for his combat-related PTSD. He says large groups of people, along with unexpected noises, have the potential to trigger his anxiety, and Faith is trained to pick up on those cues to ground him before spiraling.

Although Gordon has been fired from his role as “Pickle Man,” he’s hoping his standing up for his rights serves a bigger purpose for others and brings exposure to the fact that people relying on service dogs are constantly having to fight this battle.

“So, if somebody needs a service dog or is thinking about it, but they’re worried… if my standing up for the rights and people having them inspires somebody to follow through with getting therapy and help to improve their daily life, then that would be great.”

We’ve reached out to the Sterling Renaissance Festival and its owner, Doug Waterbury for comment, but have yet to hear back. The Sterling Renaissance Festival kicks off this Saturday and remains open each weekend through August 13th.

Gordon says he filed both an EEOC and ADA complaint last night.

Click here for more information on the Americans with Disabilities Act.