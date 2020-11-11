Steuben County soccer team withdraws from sectionals after opponent refuses to wear masks

by: WROC Staff

AVOCA, N.Y. (WROC) — A high school varsity soccer team in Steuben County is withdrawing from Sectionals because the team they are scheduled to play is refusing to wear masks.

Officials from the Avoca Central School District issued a statement about the withdrawal on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“We have recently learned that the team from Scio Central School that our Boys Varsity Soccer team is scheduled to compete against in a sectional game on Friday is refusing to wear face coverings,” the statement said. “We have tried to negotiate with the Superintendent from that school to have the players at least start the game wearing face coverings, as is required per guidance from the NYS Public High School Athletic Association and the NYS Department of Health, but to no avail. They have not and will not require their athletes to wear asks. We cannot put our student athletes at risk by allowing them to play an unmasked opponent. Therefore, after much consideration, it has been decided that we must withdraw our Boys Varsity Soccer team from sectional play.”

