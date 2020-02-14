Stewart’s announces new plant-based ice cream

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling all vegans: Stewart’s launched Mint Cookie Crumble, their second non-dairy frozen dessert option, on Thursday.
A response to high demand for more non-dairy flavors, the new flavor will be in pints on store shelves starting Monday.
Stewart’s says Mint Cookie Crumble features the classic combination of coconut-based mint and chocolate. The plant-based version keeps the cookie crumble fudge swirls of the traditional, milk-based fan-favorite.
In July 2019, Stewart’s launched its first vegan ice cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup. It became a favorite even among omnivore customers, according to Stewart’s.
Stewart’s Shops makes its conventional ice cream flavors in-house with fresh milk from dairy cows at farms near their plant.
