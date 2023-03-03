Stewart’s Shops dropped its latest merch, available now on the Stewart’s online shop (Photo: Stewart’s Shops)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops recently dropped its newest merch so you can be decked out from head to toe in Stewart’s apparel. You can get all the merch and more on Stewart’s online shop.

New limited edition items include sweatshirts, retro t-shirts, pop-sockets, dog bandanas, dog leashes, pint koozies, pint glasses and color-changing cups. The items are only available online.

The online shop will also feature Stweart’s coffee, my money cards and gas cards. Stewart’s explains this isn’t the only merch drop as there will be multiple throughout the year.